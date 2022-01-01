Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Saga

Miyaki Links Aishito Golf Club

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 70
Length 5298 yards
Slope 107
Rating 64.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
RT 70 5298 yards 64.1 107
RT (W) 70 5298 yards 65.1 109
LT 70 4666 yards
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Regular M: 64.1/107 310 530 160 320 107 500 330 300 135 2692 290 530 135 300 136 510 300 300 105 2606 5298
Ladies W: 65.1/109 310 530 160 320 107 500 330 300 135 2692 290 530 135 300 136 510 300 300 105 2606 5298
Handicap 14 2 6 12 16 4 18 10 8 13 1 5 11 15 3 17 9 7
Par 4 5 3 4 3 5 4 4 3 35 4 5 3 4 3 5 4 4 3 35 70
Handicap (W) 4 10 12 6 14 16 8 18 2 11 7 5 13 9 1 15 3 17

Course Details

Year Built 1991

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

