Miyaki Links Aishito Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 70
Length 5298 yards
Slope 107
Rating 64.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|RT
|70
|5298 yards
|64.1
|107
|RT (W)
|70
|5298 yards
|65.1
|109
|LT
|70
|4666 yards
Scorecard for KS Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Regular M: 64.1/107
|310
|530
|160
|320
|107
|500
|330
|300
|135
|2692
|290
|530
|135
|300
|136
|510
|300
|300
|105
|2606
|5298
|Ladies W: 65.1/109
|310
|530
|160
|320
|107
|500
|330
|300
|135
|2692
|290
|530
|135
|300
|136
|510
|300
|300
|105
|2606
|5298
|Handicap
|14
|2
|6
|12
|16
|4
|18
|10
|8
|13
|1
|5
|11
|15
|3
|17
|9
|7
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|35
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|35
|70
|Handicap (W)
|4
|10
|12
|6
|14
|16
|8
|18
|2
|11
|7
|5
|13
|9
|1
|15
|3
|17
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesShowers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
