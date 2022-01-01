Chikushigaoka Golf Club - South/North Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7017 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7017 yards
|74.9
|131
|Regular
|72
|6642 yards
|73.1
|123
|Front
|72
|6285 yards
|72.9
|121
|Front (W)
|72
|6285 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for South - North
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|401
|373
|190
|406
|526
|182
|590
|458
|439
|3565
|370
|168
|369
|196
|424
|603
|392
|386
|544
|3452
|7017
|Regular M: 73.1/123
|380
|342
|168
|396
|516
|178
|568
|391
|420
|3359
|354
|156
|349
|180
|400
|578
|371
|374
|521
|3283
|6642
|Front M: 72.9/121 W: 71.7/123
|370
|326
|158
|363
|503
|166
|538
|371
|402
|3197
|337
|140
|330
|164
|376
|546
|345
|354
|496
|3088
|6285
|Handicap
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|3
|1
|5
|6
|10
|12
|8
|2
|14
|4
|16
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper golf attire required.
Course Layout