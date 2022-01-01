Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Fukuoka

Chikushigaoka Golf Club - South/North Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7017 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7017 yards 74.9 131
Regular 72 6642 yards 73.1 123
Front 72 6285 yards 72.9 121
Front (W) 72 6285 yards 71.7 123
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for South - North
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 401 373 190 406 526 182 590 458 439 3565 370 168 369 196 424 603 392 386 544 3452 7017
Regular M: 73.1/123 380 342 168 396 516 178 568 391 420 3359 354 156 349 180 400 578 371 374 521 3283 6642
Front M: 72.9/121 W: 71.7/123 370 326 158 363 503 166 538 371 402 3197 337 140 330 164 376 546 345 354 496 3088 6285
Handicap 7 9 11 13 15 17 3 1 5 6 10 12 8 2 14 4 16 18
Par 4 4 3 4 5 3 5 4 4 36 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper golf attire required.

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

