Aburayama Golf Course
About
Holes 10
Type Semi-Private
Par 36
Length 2020 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Formerly known as Aburayama Greenland Golf Course.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back-in
|36
|2020 yards
|Back-out
|36
|2010 yards
Scorecard for Aburayama Greenland Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 65.1/92 W: 66.2/94
|250
|185
|340
|115
|345
|75
|225
|260
|120
|1915
|130
|250
|185
|340
|115
|345
|75
|225
|260
|1925
|3840
|Handicap
|9
|5
|3
|15
|1
|11
|7
|13
|17
|10
|6
|4
|16
|2
|12
|8
|14
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|33
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|33
|66
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
