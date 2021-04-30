Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Fukuoka

Aburayama Golf Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 10
Type Semi-Private
Par 36
Length 2020 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A

Formerly known as Aburayama Greenland Golf Course.

Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back-in 36 2020 yards
Back-out 36 2010 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Aburayama Greenland Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 65.1/92 W: 66.2/94 250 185 340 115 345 75 225 260 120 1915 130 250 185 340 115 345 75 225 260 1925 3840
Handicap 9 5 3 15 1 11 7 13 17 10 6 4 16 2 12 8 14 18
Par 4 4 4 3 4 3 4 4 3 33 3 4 4 4 3 4 3 4 4 33 66

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Golf Season Seasonal

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Yasukogen CC: Driving range
Yasukogen Country Club - South/West Course
Chikuzen, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yasukogen CC: Clubhouse
Yasukogen Country Club - West/East Course
Chikuzen, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Koga GC
Koga Golf Club
Koga, Fukuoka
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Keya GC: Practice area
Keya Golf Club
Ashiya, Fukuoka
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yasukogen CC
Yasukogen Country Club - East/South Course
Chikuzen, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yamato Fudo CC: #15
Yamato Fudo Country Club
Saga, Saga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mission Valley GC: #9
Mission Valley Golf Club
Kotake, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hanamatsuri GC: #14
Hanamatsuri Golf Club
Kohoku, Saga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me