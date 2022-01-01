Chikushigaoka Golf Club - North/West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6827 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6827 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6461 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front
|72
|6076 yards
|69.0
|119
|Front (W)
|72
|6076 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for North - West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|370
|168
|369
|196
|424
|603
|392
|386
|544
|3452
|524
|368
|358
|385
|357
|180
|390
|205
|608
|3375
|6827
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|354
|156
|349
|180
|400
|578
|371
|374
|521
|3283
|494
|353
|328
|367
|336
|165
|375
|180
|580
|3178
|6461
|Front M: 69.0/119 W: 71.7/123
|337
|140
|330
|164
|376
|546
|345
|354
|496
|3088
|484
|326
|304
|343
|307
|150
|359
|165
|550
|2988
|6076
|Handicap
|6
|10
|12
|8
|2
|14
|4
|16
|18
|5
|7
|11
|3
|13
|9
|15
|17
|1
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper golf attire required.
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Nakagawa, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
Nakagawa, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
Course Layout