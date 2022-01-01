Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Fukuoka

Chikushigaoka Golf Club - North/West Course

About
Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6827 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6827 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6461 yards 70.7 121
Front 72 6076 yards 69.0 119
Front (W) 72 6076 yards 71.7 123
Scorecard
Scorecard for North - West
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 370 168 369 196 424 603 392 386 544 3452 524 368 358 385 357 180 390 205 608 3375 6827
Regular M: 70.7/121 354 156 349 180 400 578 371 374 521 3283 494 353 328 367 336 165 375 180 580 3178 6461
Front M: 69.0/119 W: 71.7/123 337 140 330 164 376 546 345 354 496 3088 484 326 304 343 307 150 359 165 550 2988 6076
Handicap 6 10 12 8 2 14 4 16 18 5 7 11 3 13 9 15 17 1
Par 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 4 5 36 5 4 4 4 4 3 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper golf attire required.

Be the first to leave a review

