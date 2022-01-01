Chikushigaoka Golf Club - West/South Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6940 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6940 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6537 yards
|72.1
|121
|Front
|72
|6185 yards
|70.7
|119
|Front (W)
|72
|6185 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for West - South
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|524
|368
|358
|385
|357
|180
|390
|205
|608
|3375
|401
|373
|190
|406
|526
|182
|590
|458
|439
|3565
|6940
|Regular M: 72.1/121
|494
|353
|328
|367
|336
|165
|375
|180
|580
|3178
|380
|342
|168
|396
|516
|178
|568
|391
|420
|3359
|6537
|Front M: 70.7/119 W: 71.7/123
|484
|326
|304
|343
|307
|150
|359
|165
|550
|2988
|370
|326
|158
|363
|503
|166
|538
|371
|402
|3197
|6185
|Handicap
|5
|7
|11
|3
|13
|9
|15
|17
|1
|10
|12
|6
|2
|4
|8
|14
|16
|18
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper golf attire required.
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Nakagawa, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
Nakagawa, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
Course Layout