Chikushigaoka Golf Club - West/South Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6940 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6940 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6537 yards 72.1 121
Front 72 6185 yards 70.7 119
Front (W) 72 6185 yards 71.7 123
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for West - South
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 524 368 358 385 357 180 390 205 608 3375 401 373 190 406 526 182 590 458 439 3565 6940
Regular M: 72.1/121 494 353 328 367 336 165 375 180 580 3178 380 342 168 396 516 178 568 391 420 3359 6537
Front M: 70.7/119 W: 71.7/123 484 326 304 343 307 150 359 165 550 2988 370 326 158 363 503 166 538 371 402 3197 6185
Handicap 5 7 11 3 13 9 15 17 1 10 12 6 2 4 8 14 16 18
Par 5 4 4 4 4 3 4 3 5 36 4 4 3 4 5 3 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper golf attire required.

