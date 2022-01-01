Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Cypress Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort/Private
Par 72
Length 7044 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7044 yards 74.9 131
Championchip 72 6597 yards 73.1 123
Cypress 72 6295 yards 70.7 121
White 72 6037 yards 69.2 117
White (W) 72 6037 yards 71.7 123
Red (W) 72 5470 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard for Cypress Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 417 470 167 420 386 540 217 407 409 3433 556 431 182 443 454 392 406 175 572 3611 7044
Championchip M: 73.1/123 400 454 150 402 358 527 193 386 391 3261 538 407 162 385 402 377 390 147 528 3336 6597
Cypress M: 70.7/121 385 444 134 386 347 516 172 359 367 3110 520 388 139 367 391 362 374 134 510 3185 6295
White M: 69.2/117 W: 71.7/123 380 441 131 384 344 448 166 353 365 3012 513 352 137 341 383 329 330 132 508 3025 6037
Red W: 67.1/113 305 374 118 367 320 444 152 307 303 2690 441 337 126 335 329 317 326 121 448 2780 5470
Handicap 3 9 15 7 13 1 17 11 5 14 6 18 8 2 12 4 16 10
Par 4 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

