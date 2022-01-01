Cypress Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort/Private
Par 72
Length 7044 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7044 yards
|74.9
|131
|Championchip
|72
|6597 yards
|73.1
|123
|Cypress
|72
|6295 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|6037 yards
|69.2
|117
|White (W)
|72
|6037 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5470 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Cypress Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|417
|470
|167
|420
|386
|540
|217
|407
|409
|3433
|556
|431
|182
|443
|454
|392
|406
|175
|572
|3611
|7044
|Championchip M: 73.1/123
|400
|454
|150
|402
|358
|527
|193
|386
|391
|3261
|538
|407
|162
|385
|402
|377
|390
|147
|528
|3336
|6597
|Cypress M: 70.7/121
|385
|444
|134
|386
|347
|516
|172
|359
|367
|3110
|520
|388
|139
|367
|391
|362
|374
|134
|510
|3185
|6295
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 71.7/123
|380
|441
|131
|384
|344
|448
|166
|353
|365
|3012
|513
|352
|137
|341
|383
|329
|330
|132
|508
|3025
|6037
|Red W: 67.1/113
|305
|374
|118
|367
|320
|444
|152
|307
|303
|2690
|441
|337
|126
|335
|329
|317
|326
|121
|448
|2780
|5470
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|7
|13
|1
|17
|11
|5
|14
|6
|18
|8
|2
|12
|4
|16
|10
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout