Takino Country Club - Yachiyo Course
Hyogo, Japan

Takino Country Club - Yachiyo Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6689 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6689 yards
RT 72 6346 yards
LT 72 5262 yards
Scorecard for Yachiyo
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 555 371 417 175 358 357 399 163 521 3316 396 382 585 179 402 385 502 180 362 3373 6689
Blue M: 70.7/121 523 358 390 154 345 343 385 142 504 3144 381 362 564 167 379 367 485 153 344 3202 6346
White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 503 336 362 135 320 315 369 128 479 2947 361 342 539 145 354 313 469 130 325 2978 5925
Red W: 67.1/113 456 275 321 129 264 295 322 115 452 2629 326 317 476 130 269 303 423 112 277 2633 5262
Handicap 9 13 1 15 11 3 5 17 7 10 14 2 18 8 4 6 16 12
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2004
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, Master, AMEX, Diners Club, DISCOVER
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

