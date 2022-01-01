Takino Country Club - Yachiyo Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6689 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6689 yards
|RT
|72
|6346 yards
|LT
|72
|5262 yards
Scorecard for Yachiyo
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|555
|371
|417
|175
|358
|357
|399
|163
|521
|3316
|396
|382
|585
|179
|402
|385
|502
|180
|362
|3373
|6689
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|523
|358
|390
|154
|345
|343
|385
|142
|504
|3144
|381
|362
|564
|167
|379
|367
|485
|153
|344
|3202
|6346
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|503
|336
|362
|135
|320
|315
|369
|128
|479
|2947
|361
|342
|539
|145
|354
|313
|469
|130
|325
|2978
|5925
|Red W: 67.1/113
|456
|275
|321
|129
|264
|295
|322
|115
|452
|2629
|326
|317
|476
|130
|269
|303
|423
|112
|277
|2633
|5262
|Handicap
|9
|13
|1
|15
|11
|3
|5
|17
|7
|10
|14
|2
|18
|8
|4
|6
|16
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2004
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, Master, AMEX, Diners Club, DISCOVER
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
