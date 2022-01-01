Hikami Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6557 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Bent
|72
|6557 yards
|72.2
|123
|Regular/Bent
|72
|6315 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front/Bent
|72
|6074 yards
|69.7
|119
|Back/Ultra Dwarf
|72
|5914 yards
|Regular/Ultra Dwarf
|72
|5576 yards
|Ladies/Bent
|72
|5447 yards
|67.1
|113
|Front/Ultra Dwarf
|72
|5307 yards
|Ladies/Ultra Dwarf
|72
|4846 yards
Scorecard for Hikami Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 72.2/123
|373
|409
|140
|500
|420
|510
|221
|395
|383
|3351
|358
|526
|293
|183
|404
|479
|401
|190
|372
|3206
|6557
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|360
|399
|132
|482
|400
|497
|208
|374
|376
|3228
|345
|512
|280
|171
|390
|476
|387
|171
|355
|3087
|6315
|Front M: 69.7/119
|350
|389
|132
|474
|385
|473
|188
|357
|372
|3120
|326
|495
|270
|159
|370
|464
|372
|155
|343
|2954
|6074
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|325
|345
|120
|439
|347
|466
|127
|317
|317
|2803
|301
|440
|257
|147
|288
|447
|347
|130
|287
|2644
|5447
|Handicap
|11
|3
|17
|1
|7
|13
|15
|5
|9
|12
|2
|14
|18
|4
|8
|6
|16
|10
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Greens Bent/Ultra Dwarf Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCC, VISA, Master
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout