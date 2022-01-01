Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6557 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Bent 72 6557 yards 72.2 123
Regular/Bent 72 6315 yards 70.7 121
Front/Bent 72 6074 yards 69.7 119
Back/Ultra Dwarf 72 5914 yards
Regular/Ultra Dwarf 72 5576 yards
Ladies/Bent 72 5447 yards 67.1 113
Front/Ultra Dwarf 72 5307 yards
Ladies/Ultra Dwarf 72 4846 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hikami Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 72.2/123 373 409 140 500 420 510 221 395 383 3351 358 526 293 183 404 479 401 190 372 3206 6557
Regular M: 70.7/121 360 399 132 482 400 497 208 374 376 3228 345 512 280 171 390 476 387 171 355 3087 6315
Front M: 69.7/119 350 389 132 474 385 473 188 357 372 3120 326 495 270 159 370 464 372 155 343 2954 6074
Ladies W: 67.1/113 325 345 120 439 347 466 127 317 317 2803 301 440 257 147 288 447 347 130 287 2644 5447
Handicap 11 3 17 1 7 13 15 5 9 12 2 14 18 4 8 6 16 10
Par 4 4 3 5 4 5 3 4 4 36 4 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Greens Bent/Ultra Dwarf Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCC, VISA, Master
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

