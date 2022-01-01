Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Saitama

Hanno Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6910 yards
Slope 130
Rating 73.0
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/A 72 6910 yards 73.0 130
Back/A (W) 72 6910 yards 80.4 143
Back/B (W) 72 6560 yards 78.1 140
Back/B 72 6560 yards 71.5 128
Reg/A (W) 72 6459 yards 77.8 138
Reg/A 72 6459 yards 70.8 126
Reg/B 72 6110 yards 69.2 124
Reg/B (W) 72 6110 yards 75.6 134
Lad/A (W) 72 5853 yards 74.0 131
Lad/A 72 5853 yards 68.0 119
Lad/B 72 5503 yards 66.2 118
Lad/B (W) 72 5503 yards 71.8 128
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hanno Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 423 513 220 404 352 167 427 422 511 3439 406 431 195 405 487 443 195 580 329 3471 6910
White M: 70.7/121 399 490 201 370 332 146 400 397 480 3215 388 407 155 390 470 399 172 553 310 3244 6459
Red W: 70.2/119 364 479 182 358 321 136 367 329 470 3006 346 310 144 288 463 360 153 483 300 2847 5853
Handicap 9 15 3 1 7 13 5 11 17 10 4 16 8 14 2 12 6 18
Par 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1960
Greens Bermuda 007/Tiffeagle Grass
Golf Season Year round

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, UFJ, AMEX, Diners, Master
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Musashi CC
Musashi Country Club - Sasai Course
Sayama, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kuni CC
Kuni Country Club - North/East
Hanno, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kuni CC
Kuni Country Club - East/West
Hanno, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kuni CC
Kuni Country Club - North/West
Hanno, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Musashigaoka GC: Driving range
Musashigaoka Golf Course
Hanno, Saitama
Resort/Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Hidaka CC
Hidaka Country Club - East/South Course
Hidaka, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hidaka CC
Hidaka Country Club - East/West Course
Hidaka, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
New Musashigaoka GC: #12
New Musashigaoka Golf Course
Hidaka, Saitama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Hidaka CC
Hidaka Country Club - West/South Course
Hidaka, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Musashi CC
Musashi Country Club - Toyooka Course
Iruma, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kasumigaseki CC - West: #6
Kasumigaseki Country Club - West Course
Kawagoe, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tokyo GC: #7
Tokyo Golf Club
Sayama, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me