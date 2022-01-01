Hanno Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6910 yards
Slope 130
Rating 73.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/A
|72
|6910 yards
|73.0
|130
|Back/A (W)
|72
|6910 yards
|80.4
|143
|Back/B (W)
|72
|6560 yards
|78.1
|140
|Back/B
|72
|6560 yards
|71.5
|128
|Reg/A (W)
|72
|6459 yards
|77.8
|138
|Reg/A
|72
|6459 yards
|70.8
|126
|Reg/B
|72
|6110 yards
|69.2
|124
|Reg/B (W)
|72
|6110 yards
|75.6
|134
|Lad/A (W)
|72
|5853 yards
|74.0
|131
|Lad/A
|72
|5853 yards
|68.0
|119
|Lad/B
|72
|5503 yards
|66.2
|118
|Lad/B (W)
|72
|5503 yards
|71.8
|128
Scorecard for Hanno Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|423
|513
|220
|404
|352
|167
|427
|422
|511
|3439
|406
|431
|195
|405
|487
|443
|195
|580
|329
|3471
|6910
|White M: 70.7/121
|399
|490
|201
|370
|332
|146
|400
|397
|480
|3215
|388
|407
|155
|390
|470
|399
|172
|553
|310
|3244
|6459
|Red W: 70.2/119
|364
|479
|182
|358
|321
|136
|367
|329
|470
|3006
|346
|310
|144
|288
|463
|360
|153
|483
|300
|2847
|5853
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|1
|7
|13
|5
|11
|17
|10
|4
|16
|8
|14
|2
|12
|6
|18
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1960
Greens Bermuda 007/Tiffeagle Grass
Golf Season Year round
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, UFJ, AMEX, Diners, Master
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
