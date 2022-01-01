Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Saitama

Hidaka Country Club - West/South Course

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6586 yards
Slope 123
Rating 70.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Black/A 72 6586 yards 70.9 123
Back/Black/B 72 6470 yards 70.3
Regular/Blue/A 72 6184 yards 69.6 121
Regular/Blue/B 72 6062 yards 69.0
Front/White/A 72 5833 yards 67.7 119
Front/Red/A (W) 72 5833 yards 72.3
Front/White/B 72 5710 yards 67.0
Front/Red/B (W) 72 5710 yards 72.5
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nishi - Minami
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 362 499 419 177 456 418 219 583 385 3518 415 382 500 161 491 313 326 128 352 3068 6586
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 343 475 398 166 415 378 198 556 371 3300 399 342 487 150 462 295 306 110 333 2884 6184
Red W: 70.2/119 327 454 349 155 352 378 172 497 356 3040 366 314 472 150 447 295 306 110 333 2793 5833
Handicap 8 10 2 12 14 16 18 4 6 3 1 5 7 11 13 15 9 17
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 4 4 5 3 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1961

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, Visa, Mastercard, Saison, DC, Diners Club, UC, Amex
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Hidaka CC
Hidaka Country Club - East/West Course
Hidaka, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hidaka CC
Hidaka Country Club - East/South Course
Hidaka, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kasumigaseki CC - West: #6
Kasumigaseki Country Club - West Course
Kawagoe, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tokyo GC: #7
Tokyo Golf Club
Sayama, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kasumigaseki CC - East: #10
Kasumigaseki Country Club - East Course
Kawagoe, Saitama
Private
4.0
1
Write Review
Musashi CC
Musashi Country Club - Sasai Course
Sayama, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kuni CC
Kuni Country Club - North/East
Hanno, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hanno GC: #7
Hanno Golf Club
Hanno, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kuni CC
Kuni Country Club - North/West
Hanno, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kuni CC
Kuni Country Club - East/West
Hanno, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Musashigaoka GC: Driving range
Musashigaoka Golf Course
Hanno, Saitama
Resort/Public
0.0
0
Write Review
New Musashigaoka GC: #12
New Musashigaoka Golf Course
Hidaka, Saitama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
