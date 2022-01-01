Hidaka Country Club - West/South Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6586 yards
Slope 123
Rating 70.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Black/A
|72
|6586 yards
|70.9
|123
|Back/Black/B
|72
|6470 yards
|70.3
|Regular/Blue/A
|72
|6184 yards
|69.6
|121
|Regular/Blue/B
|72
|6062 yards
|69.0
|Front/White/A
|72
|5833 yards
|67.7
|119
|Front/Red/A (W)
|72
|5833 yards
|72.3
|Front/White/B
|72
|5710 yards
|67.0
|Front/Red/B (W)
|72
|5710 yards
|72.5
Scorecard for Nishi - Minami
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|362
|499
|419
|177
|456
|418
|219
|583
|385
|3518
|415
|382
|500
|161
|491
|313
|326
|128
|352
|3068
|6586
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|343
|475
|398
|166
|415
|378
|198
|556
|371
|3300
|399
|342
|487
|150
|462
|295
|306
|110
|333
|2884
|6184
|Red W: 70.2/119
|327
|454
|349
|155
|352
|378
|172
|497
|356
|3040
|366
|314
|472
|150
|447
|295
|306
|110
|333
|2793
|5833
|Handicap
|8
|10
|2
|12
|14
|16
|18
|4
|6
|3
|1
|5
|7
|11
|13
|15
|9
|17
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1961
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, Visa, Mastercard, Saison, DC, Diners Club, UC, Amex
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout