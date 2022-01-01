Hidaka Country Club - East/West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7019 yards
Slope 131
Rating 72.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Black/A
|72
|7019 yards
|72.7
|131
|Back/Black/B
|72
|6816 yards
|71.7
|Regular/Blue/A
|72
|6614 yards
|71.1
|123
|Regular/Blue/B
|72
|6407 yards
|70.1
|Front/White/A
|72
|6094 yards
|68.7
|Front/Red/A (W)
|72
|6094 yards
|72.3
|123
|Front/White/B
|72
|5894 yards
|67.4
|Front/Red/B (W)
|72
|5894 yards
|72.3
Scorecard for Higashi - Nishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|383
|190
|468
|553
|355
|183
|453
|569
|347
|3501
|362
|499
|419
|177
|456
|418
|219
|583
|385
|3518
|7019
|White M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|364
|173
|430
|525
|343
|162
|434
|555
|328
|3314
|343
|475
|398
|166
|415
|378
|198
|556
|371
|3300
|6614
|Red W: 71.7/123
|364
|162
|364
|511
|343
|140
|358
|501
|311
|3054
|327
|454
|349
|155
|352
|378
|172
|497
|356
|3040
|6094
|Handicap
|4
|10
|12
|14
|16
|8
|2
|6
|18
|11
|9
|13
|7
|1
|3
|5
|15
|17
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1961
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, Visa, Mastercard, Saison, DC, Diners Club, UC, Amex
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout