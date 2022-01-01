Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Gunma

Village East Karuizawa Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6403 yards
Slope 121
Rating 68.4
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue/A 72 6403 yards 68.4 121
White/A 72 6087 yards 69.1 119
B 72 5846 yards 67.5
Red/A (W) 72 5005 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Village East Karuizawa
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 366 370 512 346 389 143 482 160 370 3138 361 527 389 361 528 200 329 376 194 3265 6403
White M: 69.1/119 356 355 492 327 378 137 473 141 343 3002 348 510 366 345 486 179 319 356 176 3085 6087
Red W: 67.1/113 338 245 401 295 260 120 410 120 294 2483 327 403 341 224 401 152 263 255 156 2522 5005
Handicap 3 7 17 5 9 11 15 13 1 14 16 10 4 18 6 12 8 2
Par 4 4 5 4 4 3 5 3 4 36 4 5 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1978
Architect Asami Ryokuzo (1978)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Atami Club - Higashi-Karuizawa GC: #5
Atami Club - Higashi-Karuizawa Golf Course
Annaka, Gunma
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Karuizawa Prince Hotel GC: #1
Karuizawa Prince Hotel Golf Course
Karuizawa, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Takasaki
Taiheiyo Club Takasaki Course
Annaka, Gunma
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Seizan GC: #1
Seizan Golf Course
Karuizawa, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kyu-Karuizawa Golf Club
Karuizawa, Nagano
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Karuizawa 72 Golf East Iriyama: #14
Karuizawa 72 Golf East Iriyama Course
Karuizawa, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Karuizawa Asama GC
Karuizawa Asama Golf Course
Karuizawa, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Karuizawa Golf Club
Karuizawa, Nagano
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Karuizawa 72 Golf West Gold: #7
Karuizawa 72 Golf West Gold Course
Karuizawa, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Karuizawa 72 Golf East Oshitate: #13
Karuizawa 72 Golf East Oshitate Course
Karuizawa, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Karuizawa 72 Golf South: #15
Karuizawa 72 Golf South Course
Karuizawa, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Wami Par 3 GC: Driving range
Wami Par 3 Golf Course
Karuizawa, Nagano
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
