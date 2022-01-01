Village East Karuizawa Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6403 yards
Slope 121
Rating 68.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue/A
|72
|6403 yards
|68.4
|121
|White/A
|72
|6087 yards
|69.1
|119
|B
|72
|5846 yards
|67.5
|Red/A (W)
|72
|5005 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Village East Karuizawa
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|366
|370
|512
|346
|389
|143
|482
|160
|370
|3138
|361
|527
|389
|361
|528
|200
|329
|376
|194
|3265
|6403
|White M: 69.1/119
|356
|355
|492
|327
|378
|137
|473
|141
|343
|3002
|348
|510
|366
|345
|486
|179
|319
|356
|176
|3085
|6087
|Red W: 67.1/113
|338
|245
|401
|295
|260
|120
|410
|120
|294
|2483
|327
|403
|341
|224
|401
|152
|263
|255
|156
|2522
|5005
|Handicap
|3
|7
|17
|5
|9
|11
|15
|13
|1
|14
|16
|10
|4
|18
|6
|12
|8
|2
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1978
Architect Asami Ryokuzo (1978)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout