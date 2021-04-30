Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Gunma

Atami Club - Higashi-Karuizawa Golf Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6415 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6415 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 6002 yards 69.9 119
Ladies 72 4864 yards 66.9 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Atami Club Higashikaruizawa
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 312 173 365 395 210 517 403 305 485 3165 493 345 153 400 362 191 500 395 411 3250 6415
Regular M: 69.9/119 288 151 343 373 180 489 379 286 476 2965 472 323 136 369 331 175 465 364 402 3037 6002
Ladies W: 66.9/109 232 112 250 305 134 400 283 236 375 2327 425 223 120 300 251 140 410 313 355 2537 4864
Handicap 15 9 3 13 7 1 11 17 5 4 10 16 2 14 8 18 12 6
Par 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 5 36 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1998
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, American Express, Mastercard, Jcb, Diners, Rakuten
Fivesomes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

