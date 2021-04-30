Atami Club - Higashi-Karuizawa Golf Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6415 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6415 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|6002 yards
|69.9
|119
|Ladies
|72
|4864 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Atami Club Higashikaruizawa
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|312
|173
|365
|395
|210
|517
|403
|305
|485
|3165
|493
|345
|153
|400
|362
|191
|500
|395
|411
|3250
|6415
|Regular M: 69.9/119
|288
|151
|343
|373
|180
|489
|379
|286
|476
|2965
|472
|323
|136
|369
|331
|175
|465
|364
|402
|3037
|6002
|Ladies W: 66.9/109
|232
|112
|250
|305
|134
|400
|283
|236
|375
|2327
|425
|223
|120
|300
|251
|140
|410
|313
|355
|2537
|4864
|Handicap
|15
|9
|3
|13
|7
|1
|11
|17
|5
|4
|10
|16
|2
|14
|8
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1998
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, American Express, Mastercard, Jcb, Diners, Rakuten
Fivesomes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesShowers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout