Karasuyamajo Country Club - Honmaru/Ninomaru Course
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7178 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7178 yards
|73.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6691 yards
|71.6
|123
|White
|72
|6343 yards
|70.0
|121
|Gold (W)
|72
|5992 yards
|70.2
|119
|Red (W)
|72
|5731 yards
|69.5
|116
Scorecard for Honmaru - Ninomaru
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|520
|187
|415
|432
|214
|397
|410
|466
|554
|3595
|436
|403
|543
|177
|557
|440
|378
|212
|437
|3583
|7178
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|490
|161
|381
|403
|190
|373
|373
|450
|535
|3356
|412
|380
|517
|147
|534
|413
|347
|182
|403
|3335
|6691
|White M: 70.7/121
|470
|151
|369
|384
|182
|349
|343
|427
|526
|3201
|394
|358
|496
|136
|508
|381
|326
|159
|384
|3142
|6343
|Gold W: 70.2/119
|450
|151
|360
|373
|182
|335
|336
|385
|380
|2952
|371
|343
|486
|136
|492
|374
|321
|152
|365
|3040
|5992
|Red W: 69.5/116
|442
|133
|348
|368
|182
|329
|327
|289
|380
|2798
|356
|343
|462
|126
|492
|362
|311
|143
|338
|2933
|5731
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|1
|13
|7
|5
|17
|11
|16
|10
|4
|14
|2
|8
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Architect Seiichi Inoue (1973)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, UC, Diners, NICOS, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
