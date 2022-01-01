Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Karasuyamajo Country Club - Honmaru/Ninomaru Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7178 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7178 yards 73.9 131
Blue 72 6691 yards 71.6 123
White 72 6343 yards 70.0 121
Gold (W) 72 5992 yards 70.2 119
Red (W) 72 5731 yards 69.5 116
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Honmaru - Ninomaru
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 520 187 415 432 214 397 410 466 554 3595 436 403 543 177 557 440 378 212 437 3583 7178
Blue M: 73.1/123 490 161 381 403 190 373 373 450 535 3356 412 380 517 147 534 413 347 182 403 3335 6691
White M: 70.7/121 470 151 369 384 182 349 343 427 526 3201 394 358 496 136 508 381 326 159 384 3142 6343
Gold W: 70.2/119 450 151 360 373 182 335 336 385 380 2952 371 343 486 136 492 374 321 152 365 3040 5992
Red W: 69.5/116 442 133 348 368 182 329 327 289 380 2798 356 343 462 126 492 362 311 143 338 2933 5731
Handicap 9 15 3 1 13 7 5 17 11 16 10 4 14 2 8 12 18 6
Par 5 3 4 4 3 4 4 4 5 36 4 4 5 3 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Architect Seiichi Inoue (1973)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, UC, Diners, NICOS, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Karasuyamajo CC - Ninomaru: #3
Karasuyamajo Country Club - Sannomaru/Ninomaru Course
Nasukarasuyama, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Karasuyamajo CC - Honmaru: #6
Karasuyamajo Country Club - Honmaru/Sannomaru Course
Nasukarasuyama, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Fugetsu CC
Fugetsu Country Club - North/South Course
Nasukarasuyama, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fugetsu CC: Putting green
Fugetsu Country Club - North/Middle Course
Nasukarasuyama, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fugetsu CC
Fugetsu Country Club - Middle/South Course
Nasukarasuyama, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Jun Classic CC
Jun Classic Country Club - Yamabuki Course
Nakagawa, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Jun Classic CC
Jun Classic Country Club - Tsubaki Course
Nakagawa, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Jun Classic CC
Jun Classic Country Club - Short Course
Nakagawa, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Belle Selva CC - Sakura: #15
Belle Selva Country Club - Sakura Course
Sakura, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kitsuregawa CC - South: #4
Kitsuregawa Country Club - South Course
Sakura, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kitsuregawa CC - East: #4
Kitsuregawa Country Club - East Course
Sakura, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Shinonome GC
Shinonome Golf Club
Takanezawa, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me