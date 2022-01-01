Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Karasuyamajo Country Club - Sannomaru/Ninomaru Course

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7181 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.2
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7181 yards 74.2 131
Blue 72 6697 yards 71.9 123
White 72 6295 yards 69.9 121
Gold (W) 72 6041 yards 71.7 123
Red (W) 72 5829 yards 70.2 119
Scorecard for Sannomaru - Ninomaru
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 415 182 404 417 561 468 194 557 400 3598 436 403 543 177 557 440 378 212 437 3583 7181
Blue M: 73.1/123 395 170 382 382 529 438 174 529 363 3362 412 380 517 147 534 413 347 182 403 3335 6697
White M: 70.7/121 375 151 351 362 495 398 164 512 345 3153 394 358 496 136 508 381 326 159 384 3142 6295
Gold W: 71.7/123 360 151 328 332 464 392 157 492 325 3001 371 343 486 136 492 374 321 152 365 3040 6041
Red W: 70.2/119 353 151 313 327 445 363 147 492 305 2896 356 343 462 126 492 362 311 143 338 2933 5829
Handicap 9 15 3 7 13 1 17 5 11 16 10 4 14 2 8 12 18 6
Par 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 5 4 36 4 4 5 3 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Year Built 1973
Architect Seiichi Inoue (1973)

Carts Yes

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, UC, Diners, NICOS, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Lockers, Locker Rooms

