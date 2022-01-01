Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Nagano

Kisokoma Kogen Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6768 yards
Slope 132
Rating 72.5
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6768 yards 72.5 132
Back (W) 72 6768 yards 77.8
Regular 72 6314 yards 70.4 126
Regular (W) 72 6314 yards 75.5
Front 72 5932 yards 68.9 122
Front (W) 72 5932 yards 73.5
Ladies 72 5413 yards 70.9 123
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kisokoma kogen Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 523 379 171 402 427 387 356 421 407 3473 493 327 203 360 382 579 208 389 354 3295 6768
Front M: 70.7/121 495 364 164 369 404 361 311 366 372 3206 477 313 164 341 356 554 189 377 337 3108 6314
Ladies M: 69.2/117 461 347 149 319 381 343 296 334 338 2968 460 301 146 320 339 538 176 361 323 2964 5932
Blue W: 66.1/111 431 329 114 300 359 325 273 310 327 2768 404 274 137 302 293 484 128 331 292 2645 5413
Handicap 3 9 15 7 1 13 17 11 5 4 16 10 14 8 2 12 6 18
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 4 4 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1963
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season March - December

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, JCB, MUFG, UC, VISA
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Course Layout
