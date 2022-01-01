Kisokoma Kogen Country Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6768 yards
Slope 132
Rating 72.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6768 yards
|72.5
|132
|Back (W)
|72
|6768 yards
|77.8
|Regular
|72
|6314 yards
|70.4
|126
|Regular (W)
|72
|6314 yards
|75.5
|Front
|72
|5932 yards
|68.9
|122
|Front (W)
|72
|5932 yards
|73.5
|Ladies
|72
|5413 yards
|70.9
|123
Scorecard for Kisokoma kogen Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|523
|379
|171
|402
|427
|387
|356
|421
|407
|3473
|493
|327
|203
|360
|382
|579
|208
|389
|354
|3295
|6768
|Front M: 70.7/121
|495
|364
|164
|369
|404
|361
|311
|366
|372
|3206
|477
|313
|164
|341
|356
|554
|189
|377
|337
|3108
|6314
|Ladies M: 69.2/117
|461
|347
|149
|319
|381
|343
|296
|334
|338
|2968
|460
|301
|146
|320
|339
|538
|176
|361
|323
|2964
|5932
|Blue W: 66.1/111
|431
|329
|114
|300
|359
|325
|273
|310
|327
|2768
|404
|274
|137
|302
|293
|484
|128
|331
|292
|2645
|5413
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|7
|1
|13
|17
|11
|5
|4
|16
|10
|14
|8
|2
|12
|6
|18
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1963
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season March - December
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, JCB, MUFG, UC, VISA
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
