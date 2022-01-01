Ina Ace Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6722 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6722 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Asami Ryokuzo (1974)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
