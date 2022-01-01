Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Nagano

Ina Ace Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6722 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6722 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Asami Ryokuzo (1974)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

