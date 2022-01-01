Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Nagano

Takamori Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6803 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.5
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/L 72 6803 yards 72.5
Back/L (W) 72 6803 yards 77.8
Back/R (W) 72 6698 yards 77.1
Back/R 72 6698 yards 71.8
Regular/L (W) 72 6286 yards 75.6
Regular/L 72 6286 yards 70.5
Regular/R 72 6183 yards 70.0
Regular/R (W) 72 6183 yards 75.1
Women/L 72 5011 yards 71.4
Women/R 72 4908 yards 70.7
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Takamori Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 410 200 363 567 334 525 189 365 400 3353 524 415 209 435 405 154 374 386 548 3450 6803
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 385 176 348 540 306 484 175 333 375 3122 498 382 160 401 384 133 351 345 510 3164 6286
Red W: 67.1/113 305 117 234 447 256 402 107 307 308 2483 376 324 117 273 329 106 322 281 400 2528 5011
Handicap 1 17 3 11 15 7 5 9 13 14 10 12 2 4 18 16 8 6
Par 4 3 4 5 4 5 3 4 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1978
Golf Season Seasonal

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

