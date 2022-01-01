Takamori Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6803 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/L
|72
|6803 yards
|72.5
|Back/L (W)
|72
|6803 yards
|77.8
|Back/R (W)
|72
|6698 yards
|77.1
|Back/R
|72
|6698 yards
|71.8
|Regular/L (W)
|72
|6286 yards
|75.6
|Regular/L
|72
|6286 yards
|70.5
|Regular/R
|72
|6183 yards
|70.0
|Regular/R (W)
|72
|6183 yards
|75.1
|Women/L
|72
|5011 yards
|71.4
|Women/R
|72
|4908 yards
|70.7
Scorecard for Takamori Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|410
|200
|363
|567
|334
|525
|189
|365
|400
|3353
|524
|415
|209
|435
|405
|154
|374
|386
|548
|3450
|6803
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|385
|176
|348
|540
|306
|484
|175
|333
|375
|3122
|498
|382
|160
|401
|384
|133
|351
|345
|510
|3164
|6286
|Red W: 67.1/113
|305
|117
|234
|447
|256
|402
|107
|307
|308
|2483
|376
|324
|117
|273
|329
|106
|322
|281
|400
|2528
|5011
|Handicap
|1
|17
|3
|11
|15
|7
|5
|9
|13
|14
|10
|12
|2
|4
|18
|16
|8
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1978
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout