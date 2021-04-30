Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Miyazaki

Miyazaki Kokusai Golf Club - Kirishima/Osuzu Course

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6908 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Bent 72 6908 yards
Back/Korai 72 6688 yards
Regular/Bent 72 6398 yards
Regular/Korai 72 6176 yards
Ladies/Bent 72 5435 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kirishima - Osuzu
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 628 436 207 395 399 410 168 426 607 3676 408 162 405 401 126 349 509 361 512 3233 6909
Blue M: 70.7/121 598 420 165 344 383 383 131 349 526 3299 395 136 380 384 108 335 487 341 501 3067 6366
Red W: 67.1/113 480 227 150 339 345 339 119 308 450 2757 367 104 355 381 94 295 336 278 429 2639 5396
Handicap 11 9 13 7 15 3 17 1 5 12 8 2 6 18 4 10 16 14
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Greens Bent/Korai Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Caddies No
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, JCB

Reviews

