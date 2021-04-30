Miyazaki Kokusai Golf Club - Kirishima/Osuzu Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6908 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Bent
|72
|6908 yards
|Back/Korai
|72
|6688 yards
|Regular/Bent
|72
|6398 yards
|Regular/Korai
|72
|6176 yards
|Ladies/Bent
|72
|5435 yards
Scorecard for Kirishima - Osuzu
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|628
|436
|207
|395
|399
|410
|168
|426
|607
|3676
|408
|162
|405
|401
|126
|349
|509
|361
|512
|3233
|6909
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|598
|420
|165
|344
|383
|383
|131
|349
|526
|3299
|395
|136
|380
|384
|108
|335
|487
|341
|501
|3067
|6366
|Red W: 67.1/113
|480
|227
|150
|339
|345
|339
|119
|308
|450
|2757
|367
|104
|355
|381
|94
|295
|336
|278
|429
|2639
|5396
|Handicap
|11
|9
|13
|7
|15
|3
|17
|1
|5
|12
|8
|2
|6
|18
|4
|10
|16
|14
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Caddies No
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, JCB
