Hitotsuse River Sport Recreation Center
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 70
Length 5710 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|70
|5710 yards
Scorecard for Hitotsuse River Sport Recreation Center
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|348
|151
|552
|343
|307
|139
|504
|334
|336
|3014
|334
|379
|144
|341
|150
|368
|295
|392
|389
|2792
|5806
|Red M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113
|328
|125
|529
|336
|300
|130
|483
|331
|300
|2862
|329
|336
|111
|331
|136
|334
|273
|388
|388
|2626
|5488
|Handicap
|5
|17
|1
|3
|7
|15
|9
|11
|13
|2
|8
|18
|4
|16
|6
|14
|10
|12
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|34
|70
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout