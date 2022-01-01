Home / Courses / Africa / Kenya

Migaa Golf Estate

0
About

Holes 9
Type
Par 72
Length 6106 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue (18-hole) 72 6106 yards
White (18-hole) 72 5808 yards
Yellow (18-hole) 72 5574 yards
Red (18-hole) 72 5206 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Migaa Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Blue M: 71.1/119 213 400 401 530 200 404 180 451 560 3339 6678
White M: 70.0/118 197 383 386 512 178 385 168 437 530 3176 6352
Yellow M: 68.7/117 178 373 370 495 163 369 162 424 514 3048 6096
Red W: 68.2/115 162 351 352 478 144 349 150 383 478 2847 5694
Handicap 15 11 13 3 5 7 17 1 9
Par 3 4 4 5 3 4 3 4 5 35 70

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Rentals/Services

Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Migaa Junior Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

