Migaa Golf Estate
Holes 9
Type
Par 72
Length 6106 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue (18-hole)
|72
|6106 yards
|White (18-hole)
|72
|5808 yards
|Yellow (18-hole)
|72
|5574 yards
|Red (18-hole)
|72
|5206 yards
Scorecard for Migaa Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Blue M: 71.1/119
|213
|400
|401
|530
|200
|404
|180
|451
|560
|3339
|6678
|White M: 70.0/118
|197
|383
|386
|512
|178
|385
|168
|437
|530
|3176
|6352
|Yellow M: 68.7/117
|178
|373
|370
|495
|163
|369
|162
|424
|514
|3048
|6096
|Red W: 68.2/115
|162
|351
|352
|478
|144
|349
|150
|383
|478
|2847
|5694
|Handicap
|15
|11
|13
|3
|5
|7
|17
|1
|9
|Par
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|35
|70
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Migaa Junior Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Course Layout