Peace Portal Par 3 Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Style Executive
Par 27
Length 921 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|27
|921 yards
|Front
|27
|913 yards
Scorecard for Par 3
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 52.6/90
|124
|105
|107
|96
|86
|82
|92
|74
|147
|913
|1834
|Ladies W: 53.5/93
|124
|105
|107
|96
|86
|82
|92
|74
|147
|913
|1834
|Handicap
|3
|7
|11
|9
|17
|5
|13
|15
|1
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|54
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Course Layout