Peace Portal Par 3 Golf Course

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Style Executive
Par 27
Length 921 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 27 921 yards
Front 27 913 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Par 3
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 52.6/90 124 105 107 96 86 82 92 74 147 913 1834
Ladies W: 53.5/93 124 105 107 96 86 82 92 74 147 913 1834
Handicap 3 7 11 9 17 5 13 15 1
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 54

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

