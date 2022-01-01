Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Niigata

Shiun Golf Club - Kajigawa Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6597 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back1 72 6597 yards 71.9
Back1 (W) 72 6597 yards 78.0
Back2 72 6577 yards 71.8
Back2 (W) 72 6577 yards 77.9
Regular (W) 72 6160 yards 75.6
Regular 72 6160 yards 69.9
Front 72 5756 yards 68.1
Front (W) 72 5756 yards 73.4
Ladies 72 5119 yards 65.2
Ladies (W) 72 5119 yards 69.9
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kaji River
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 412 176 411 218 517 340 454 357 487 3372 559 431 143 606 422 347 361 172 434 3475 6847
White M: 70.7/121 381 154 389 199 454 312 391 321 464 3065 540 409 125 575 403 329 343 154 406 3284 6349
Yellow M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 353 133 370 181 427 284 368 302 432 2850 517 381 112 549 376 305 321 129 388 3078 5928
Red W: 67.1/113 309 97 315 138 383 284 325 214 361 2426 462 317 94 436 323 256 268 108 332 2596 5022
Handicap 9 15 3 13 1 7 5 17 11 10 4 16 2 8 14 12 18 6
Par 4 3 4 3 5 4 4 4 5 36 5 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1965
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, NICOS, Diners

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

