Shiun Golf Club - Kajigawa Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6597 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back1
|72
|6597 yards
|71.9
|Back1 (W)
|72
|6597 yards
|78.0
|Back2
|72
|6577 yards
|71.8
|Back2 (W)
|72
|6577 yards
|77.9
|Regular (W)
|72
|6160 yards
|75.6
|Regular
|72
|6160 yards
|69.9
|Front
|72
|5756 yards
|68.1
|Front (W)
|72
|5756 yards
|73.4
|Ladies
|72
|5119 yards
|65.2
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5119 yards
|69.9
Scorecard for Kaji River
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|412
|176
|411
|218
|517
|340
|454
|357
|487
|3372
|559
|431
|143
|606
|422
|347
|361
|172
|434
|3475
|6847
|White M: 70.7/121
|381
|154
|389
|199
|454
|312
|391
|321
|464
|3065
|540
|409
|125
|575
|403
|329
|343
|154
|406
|3284
|6349
|Yellow M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|353
|133
|370
|181
|427
|284
|368
|302
|432
|2850
|517
|381
|112
|549
|376
|305
|321
|129
|388
|3078
|5928
|Red W: 67.1/113
|309
|97
|315
|138
|383
|284
|325
|214
|361
|2426
|462
|317
|94
|436
|323
|256
|268
|108
|332
|2596
|5022
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|13
|1
|7
|5
|17
|11
|10
|4
|16
|2
|8
|14
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1965
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, NICOS, Diners
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
