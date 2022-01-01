Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Niigata

Kushigata Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6999 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6999 yards 71.6
Back (W) 72 6999 yards 78.4
Reg 72 6162 yards 69.3
Reg (W) 72 6162 yards 75.3
Ladies 72 5375 yards 65.7
Ladies (W) 72 5375 yards 70.8
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kushigata Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 544 165 434 350 191 517 423 362 347 3333 330 538 156 428 380 312 571 184 420 3319 6652
Regular M: 70.7/121 518 141 407 326 165 495 378 328 308 3066 314 506 133 410 346 276 537 166 384 3072 6138
Ladies W: 67.1/113 460 118 383 295 105 433 328 286 278 2686 267 453 115 356 311 236 504 108 340 2690 5376
Handicap 9 15 3 7 13 1 5 17 11 10 4 16 8 2 14 6 18 12
Par 5 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 4 36 4 5 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1995
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season March - December
Architect Sam Snead (1995)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed Yes, but soft spikes are recommended

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Nakajo GC
Nakajo Golf Club
Tainai, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Noble Wood GC
Noble Wood Golf Club
Shibata, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Forest CC - East: #1
Forest Country Club - East Course
Shibata, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Forest CC - West: #1
Forest Country Club - West Course
Shibata, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nakamine GC: #8
Nakamine Golf Club
Shibata, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Agakogen GC - Kaede: #8
Agakogen Golf Club - Kaede/Keyaki Course
Aga, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
East Hill GC: Practice area
East Hill Golf Club
Agano, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Agakogen GC - Kaede: #6
Agakogen Golf Club - Kaede/Buna Course
Aga, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Agakogen GC - Keyaki: #3
Agakogen Golf Club - Buna/Keyaki Course
Aga, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
