Kushigata Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6999 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6999 yards
|71.6
|Back (W)
|72
|6999 yards
|78.4
|Reg
|72
|6162 yards
|69.3
|Reg (W)
|72
|6162 yards
|75.3
|Ladies
|72
|5375 yards
|65.7
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5375 yards
|70.8
Scorecard for Kushigata Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|544
|165
|434
|350
|191
|517
|423
|362
|347
|3333
|330
|538
|156
|428
|380
|312
|571
|184
|420
|3319
|6652
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|518
|141
|407
|326
|165
|495
|378
|328
|308
|3066
|314
|506
|133
|410
|346
|276
|537
|166
|384
|3072
|6138
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|460
|118
|383
|295
|105
|433
|328
|286
|278
|2686
|267
|453
|115
|356
|311
|236
|504
|108
|340
|2690
|5376
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|7
|13
|1
|5
|17
|11
|10
|4
|16
|8
|2
|14
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season March - December
Architect Sam Snead (1995)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed Yes, but soft spikes are recommended
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
