Noble Wood Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7087 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7087 yards
|Regular
|72
|6589 yards
|Front
|72
|6070 yards
Scorecard for Noble Wood Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|390
|373
|555
|214
|423
|453
|535
|161
|470
|3574
|382
|223
|361
|516
|198
|401
|566
|394
|472
|3513
|7087
|White M: 73.1/123
|365
|348
|539
|170
|403
|424
|509
|142
|447
|3347
|362
|191
|334
|489
|171
|363
|537
|370
|425
|3242
|6589
|Red W: 71.7/123
|341
|330
|502
|142
|381
|385
|474
|122
|420
|3097
|345
|166
|302
|456
|147
|336
|500
|349
|372
|2973
|6070
|Handicap
|6
|8
|10
|16
|4
|14
|12
|18
|2
|11
|15
|13
|7
|17
|5
|1
|9
|3
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2002
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - 1,100 yen - 1,650 yen
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout