Noble Wood Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7087 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7087 yards
Regular 72 6589 yards
Front 72 6070 yards
Scorecard for Noble Wood Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 390 373 555 214 423 453 535 161 470 3574 382 223 361 516 198 401 566 394 472 3513 7087
White M: 73.1/123 365 348 539 170 403 424 509 142 447 3347 362 191 334 489 171 363 537 370 425 3242 6589
Red W: 71.7/123 341 330 502 142 381 385 474 122 420 3097 345 166 302 456 147 336 500 349 372 2973 6070
Handicap 6 8 10 16 4 14 12 18 2 11 15 13 7 17 5 1 9 3
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 3 4 5 3 4 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2002

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - 1,100 yen - 1,650 yen

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

