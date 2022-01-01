Shiun Golf Club - Iitoyo Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6847 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back1
|72
|6847 yards
|72.6
|Back1 (W)
|72
|6847 yards
|79.1
|Back2
|72
|6752 yards
|72.2
|Back2 (W)
|72
|6752 yards
|78.6
|Regular (W)
|72
|6349 yards
|76.3
|Regular
|72
|6349 yards
|70.3
|Front
|72
|5928 yards
|68.4
|Front (W)
|72
|5928 yards
|74.0
|Ladies
|72
|5022 yards
|64.2
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5022 yards
|68.9
Scorecard for Yutaka Rice
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|392
|355
|156
|544
|357
|491
|161
|407
|384
|3247
|385
|382
|167
|555
|185
|388
|405
|388
|519
|3374
|6621
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|366
|329
|141
|502
|334
|476
|146
|390
|367
|3051
|364
|367
|157
|535
|162
|365
|388
|374
|508
|3220
|6271
|Red W: 70.2/119
|340
|315
|94
|461
|302
|457
|121
|374
|339
|2803
|311
|328
|123
|463
|120
|302
|315
|319
|455
|2736
|5539
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|1
|13
|7
|17
|5
|11
|10
|4
|16
|2
|14
|8
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1965
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, NICOS, Diners
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
