Shiun Golf Club - Iitoyo Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6847 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.6
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back1 72 6847 yards 72.6
Back1 (W) 72 6847 yards 79.1
Back2 72 6752 yards 72.2
Back2 (W) 72 6752 yards 78.6
Regular (W) 72 6349 yards 76.3
Regular 72 6349 yards 70.3
Front 72 5928 yards 68.4
Front (W) 72 5928 yards 74.0
Ladies 72 5022 yards 64.2
Ladies (W) 72 5022 yards 68.9
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yutaka Rice
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 392 355 156 544 357 491 161 407 384 3247 385 382 167 555 185 388 405 388 519 3374 6621
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 366 329 141 502 334 476 146 390 367 3051 364 367 157 535 162 365 388 374 508 3220 6271
Red W: 70.2/119 340 315 94 461 302 457 121 374 339 2803 311 328 123 463 120 302 315 319 455 2736 5539
Handicap 9 3 15 1 13 7 17 5 11 10 4 16 2 14 8 12 18 6
Par 4 4 3 5 4 5 3 4 4 36 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1965
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, NICOS, Diners

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

