Tomei Country Club - Momozono/Susono Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6887 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.0
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6887 yards 72.0
RT 72 6343 yards 69.6
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Momozono - Susono
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 202 531 418 416 395 413 144 396 556 3471 368 424 558 172 411 183 370 503 427 3416 6887
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 189 510 287 384 362 365 137 374 536 3144 348 375 487 152 395 161 354 486 407 3165 6309
Handicap 13 3 11 7 1 15 9 17 5 12 4 8 18 2 16 10 6 14
Par 3 5 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 4 5 3 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1968
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB / VISA / SAISON / DC / NICOS / MUFG
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

