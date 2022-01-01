Tomei Country Club - Momozono/Susono Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6887 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6887 yards
|72.0
|RT
|72
|6343 yards
|69.6
Scorecard for Momozono - Susono
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|202
|531
|418
|416
|395
|413
|144
|396
|556
|3471
|368
|424
|558
|172
|411
|183
|370
|503
|427
|3416
|6887
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|189
|510
|287
|384
|362
|365
|137
|374
|536
|3144
|348
|375
|487
|152
|395
|161
|354
|486
|407
|3165
|6309
|Handicap
|13
|3
|11
|7
|1
|15
|9
|17
|5
|12
|4
|8
|18
|2
|16
|10
|6
|14
|Par
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1968
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB / VISA / SAISON / DC / NICOS / MUFG
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout