Tomei Fuji Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6280 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6280 yards
Scorecard for Tomeifuji Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|428
|162
|466
|369
|175
|500
|385
|337
|496
|3318
|336
|412
|349
|544
|180
|470
|148
|431
|491
|3361
|6679
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|404
|136
|441
|346
|158
|478
|366
|328
|486
|3143
|302
|392
|316
|523
|159
|441
|128
|396
|480
|3137
|6280
|Ladies W: 66.9/109
|260
|121
|300
|300
|134
|327
|295
|257
|317
|2311
|302
|339
|225
|419
|133
|364
|113
|248
|298
|2441
|4752
|Handicap
|5
|13
|1
|3
|7
|15
|11
|17
|9
|16
|4
|8
|14
|12
|6
|18
|2
|10
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1970
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Course Layout