Tomei Fuji Country Club

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6280 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6280 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tomeifuji Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 428 162 466 369 175 500 385 337 496 3318 336 412 349 544 180 470 148 431 491 3361 6679
Regular M: 70.7/121 404 136 441 346 158 478 366 328 486 3143 302 392 316 523 159 441 128 396 480 3137 6280
Ladies W: 66.9/109 260 121 300 300 134 327 295 257 317 2311 302 339 225 419 133 364 113 248 298 2441 4752
Handicap 5 13 1 3 7 15 11 17 9 16 4 8 14 12 6 18 2 10
Par 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 5 36 4 4 4 5 3 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1970
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

