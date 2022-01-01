Gatsby Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6464 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/B
|72
|6464 yards
|Back/A
|72
|6456 yards
|Reg/A
|72
|6130 yards
|Reg/B
|72
|6128 yards
Scorecard for Gatsby Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|532
|475
|373
|150
|420
|356
|560
|175
|427
|3468
|135
|185
|325
|532
|345
|402
|407
|157
|486
|2974
|6442
|Red M: 70.0/120 W: 71.0/122
|507
|465
|349
|127
|395
|323
|557
|155
|401
|3279
|126
|155
|305
|507
|335
|358
|383
|140
|462
|2771
|6050
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|13
|7
|1
|5
|17
|11
|16
|10
|4
|2
|8
|14
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|37
|3
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|35
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1989
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
Course Layout