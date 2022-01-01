Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Shizuoka

Gatsby Golf Club

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6464 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/B 72 6464 yards
Back/A 72 6456 yards
Reg/A 72 6130 yards
Reg/B 72 6128 yards
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 532 475 373 150 420 356 560 175 427 3468 135 185 325 532 345 402 407 157 486 2974 6442
Red M: 70.0/120 W: 71.0/122 507 465 349 127 395 323 557 155 401 3279 126 155 305 507 335 358 383 140 462 2771 6050
Handicap 9 3 15 13 7 1 5 17 11 16 10 4 2 8 14 12 18 6
Par 5 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 37 3 3 4 5 4 4 4 3 5 35 72

Year Built 1989

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Walking Allowed Yes

Restaurant

Banquet Facilities

Nearby Courses
Ashigara Forest CC
Ashigara Forest Country Club
Oyama, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Fuji CC
Fuji Country Club
Gotemba, Shizuoka
0.0
0
Fujiya Hotel Sengoku GC: #3
Fujiya Hotel Sengoku Golf Course
Hakone, Kanagawa
Resort/Public
0.0
0
Daihakone CC: #17
Daihakone Country Club
Hakone, Kanagawa
Resort
0.0
0
Belleview Nagao GC: #5
Belleview Nagao Golf Club
Gotemba, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Hakone Country Club
Hakone, Kanagawa
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Fuji Green Hill GC
Fuji Green Hill Golf Course
Oyama, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Fuji International GC: Clubhouse
Fuji International Golf Club - Otome Course
Oyama, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Gotemba GC
Gotemba Golf Club
Gotemba, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Fuji Health CC
Fuji Health Country Club
Oyama, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Fuji International GC
Fuji International Golf Club - Fuji Course
Oyama, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Fuji Heigen GC
Fuji Heigen Golf Club - Fuji/Tanzawa Course
Gotemba, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
