Ashigara Forest Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6702 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/A
|72
|6702 yards
|71.0
|Back/B
|72
|6464 yards
|70.4
|Reg/A
|72
|6271 yards
|68.9
|Reg/B
|72
|6039 yards
|68.2
|Ladies & Gold/A
|72
|5028 yards
|64.3
|Ladies & Gold/B
|72
|4968 yards
|64.1
Scorecard for Ashigara Forest Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 71.0/118 W: 73.2/124
|530
|340
|520
|215
|390
|380
|340
|135
|435
|3285
|540
|425
|160
|425
|370
|360
|380
|137
|620
|3417
|6702
|Blue M: 68.9/115 W: 71.4/120
|505
|325
|490
|190
|368
|365
|320
|130
|400
|3093
|513
|398
|145
|405
|340
|335
|336
|116
|590
|3178
|6271
|White M: 64.3/112 W: 67.2/116
|430
|278
|339
|170
|273
|255
|302
|128
|282
|2457
|405
|322
|140
|300
|332
|268
|229
|106
|469
|2571
|5028
|Handicap
|3
|15
|1
|13
|9
|7
|11
|17
|5
|4
|10
|16
|2
|14
|8
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, VISA, NICOS, SAISON, MASTER, DINERS, AMEX
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
