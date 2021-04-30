Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Shizuoka

Ashigara Forest Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6702 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.0
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/A 72 6702 yards 71.0
Back/B 72 6464 yards 70.4
Reg/A 72 6271 yards 68.9
Reg/B 72 6039 yards 68.2
Ladies & Gold/A 72 5028 yards 64.3
Ladies & Gold/B 72 4968 yards 64.1
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Ashigara Forest Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 71.0/118 W: 73.2/124 530 340 520 215 390 380 340 135 435 3285 540 425 160 425 370 360 380 137 620 3417 6702
Blue M: 68.9/115 W: 71.4/120 505 325 490 190 368 365 320 130 400 3093 513 398 145 405 340 335 336 116 590 3178 6271
White M: 64.3/112 W: 67.2/116 430 278 339 170 273 255 302 128 282 2457 405 322 140 300 332 268 229 106 469 2571 5028
Handicap 3 15 1 13 9 7 11 17 5 4 10 16 2 14 8 12 18 6
Par 5 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, VISA, NICOS, SAISON, MASTER, DINERS, AMEX
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
