Tosa Country Club - Muroto Course
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 36
Length 3325 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|36
|3325 yards
|Regular
|36
|3064 yards
|Ladies
|36
|2498 yards
Scorecard for Katsurahama - Muroto
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|351
|501
|341
|162
|400
|603
|176
|434
|335
|3303
|6628
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|334
|489
|322
|135
|375
|545
|154
|398
|317
|3069
|6136
|Red W: 67.1/113
|316
|403
|297
|121
|295
|434
|106
|260
|294
|2526
|5040
|Handicap
|11
|5
|9
|17
|1
|13
|7
|3
|15
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Diners
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Conference Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
