Tosa Country Club - Asizuri Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6846 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6846 yards
|Regular
|72
|6224 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5203 yards
Scorecard for Asizuri
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|343
|192
|539
|435
|172
|438
|396
|512
|427
|3454
|526
|172
|377
|381
|188
|412
|523
|414
|399
|3392
|6846
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|330
|166
|471
|386
|154
|403
|342
|489
|360
|3101
|499
|136
|359
|368
|160
|392
|463
|363
|383
|3123
|6224
|Red W: 67.1/113
|286
|115
|391
|292
|123
|320
|285
|412
|316
|2540
|403
|129
|314
|351
|150
|310
|382
|306
|318
|2663
|5203
|Handicap
|17
|11
|13
|5
|15
|3
|7
|9
|1
|12
|18
|8
|14
|10
|6
|4
|2
|16
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1967
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Diners
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Conference Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout