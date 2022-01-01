Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Shikoku / Kochi

Tosa Country Club - Asizuri Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6846 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6846 yards
Regular 72 6224 yards
Ladies 72 5203 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Asizuri
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 343 192 539 435 172 438 396 512 427 3454 526 172 377 381 188 412 523 414 399 3392 6846
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 330 166 471 386 154 403 342 489 360 3101 499 136 359 368 160 392 463 363 383 3123 6224
Red W: 67.1/113 286 115 391 292 123 320 285 412 316 2540 403 129 314 351 150 310 382 306 318 2663 5203
Handicap 17 11 13 5 15 3 7 9 1 12 18 8 14 10 6 4 2 16
Par 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 5 4 36 5 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1967
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Diners

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Conference Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

