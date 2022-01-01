Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Shikoku / Kochi

Tosa Country Club - Katurahama Course

0
About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 36
Length 3303 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 36 3303 yards
Regular 36 3075 yards
Ladies 36 2490 yards
Scorecard
Scorecard for Katsurahama - Muroto
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 351 501 341 162 400 603 176 434 335 3303 6628
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 334 489 322 135 375 545 154 398 317 3069 6136
Red W: 67.1/113 316 403 297 121 295 434 106 260 294 2526 5040
Handicap 11 5 9 17 1 13 7 3 15
Par 4 5 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Diners

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Conference Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Nearby Courses
Tosa CC - Muroto: #3
Tosa Country Club - Muroto Course
Yasu, Kochi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Tosa CC - Asizuri: #1
Tosa Country Club - Asizuri Course
Yasu, Kochi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Kochi Kuroshio CC - Pacific Ocean: #1
Kochi Kuroshio Country Club - Warm Current/Pacific Ocean Course
Geisei, Kochi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Kochi Kuroshio CC
Kochi Kuroshio Country Club - Kuroshio Course
Geisei, Kochi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Tosa Yamada Golf Club
Tosa Yamada Golf Club
Kami, Kochi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Pacific GC
Pacific Golf Club
Nankoku, Kochi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Kochi Golf Club
Kochi Golf Club
Kochi, Kochi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
