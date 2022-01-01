Toyooka Kokusai Country Club - Shishigahana/Fudo Course
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6706 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Chmp
|72
|6706 yards
|Rgl
|72
|6337 yards
Scorecard for Toyooka Kokusai Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Champion M: 73.1/123
|392
|178
|513
|361
|382
|427
|513
|132
|347
|3245
|6706
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|372
|166
|499
|344
|367
|399
|484
|120
|332
|3083
|6337
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|7
|5
|1
|13
|17
|11
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, UFJ
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
