Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Shizuoka

Hamakita Forest Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 57
Length 2295 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 57 2295 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hamakita Shinrin Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Mens M: 56.1/101 115 72 202 70 146 100 115 78 115 1013 109 248 162 125 90 220 101 98 128 1281 2294
Ladies W: 57.5/103 115 72 202 70 146 100 115 78 115 1013 109 248 162 125 90 220 101 98 128 1281 2294
Handicap 8 10 12 14 6 2 4 16 18 11 1 3 13 15 17 9 7 5
Par 3 3 4 3 3 3 3 3 3 28 3 4 3 3 3 4 3 3 3 29 57

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Hamamatsu CC: #13
Hamamatsu Country Club
Hamamatsu, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Miki no Sato CC: #6
Miki no Sato Country Club
Mori, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Katsuragi GC at Yamaha Resort - Ukari
Katsuragi Golf Club at Yamaha Resort - Ukari Course
Fukuroi, Shizuoka
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Katsuragi GC at Yamaha Resort - Yamana
Katsuragi Golf Club at Yamaha Resort - Yamana Course
Fukuroi, Shizuoka
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
World Woods GC - Akiha GC: #1
World Woods Golf Club - Akiha Golf Club
Shinshiro, Aichi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shizuoka Country Fukuroi
Shizuoka Country Fukuroi Course
Fukuroi, Shizuoka
0.0
0
Write Review
Grandee Hamanako GC
Grandee Hamanako Golf Club
Hamamatsu, Shizuoka
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Hamamatsu Seaside GC - Pine Lake: #5
Hamamatsu Seaside Golf Club - Pine Lake Course
Iwata, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shinshiro CC - South: #4
Shinshiro Country Club - South/East Course
Shinshiro, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shinshiro CC - East: #2
Shinshiro Country Club - East/North Course
Shinshiro, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shinshiro CC - North: #9
Shinshiro Country Club - North/South Course
Shinshiro, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hamanako CC - Lake Hamana: #3
Hamanako Country Club - Shiomi/Lake Hamana Course
Kosai, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Featured Content
KawanaFuji7.jpg
Articles
Kawana's Fuji Course: Japan's coastal resort gem
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me