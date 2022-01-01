Hamakita Forest Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 57
Length 2295 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|57
|2295 yards
Scorecard for Hamakita Shinrin Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Mens M: 56.1/101
|115
|72
|202
|70
|146
|100
|115
|78
|115
|1013
|109
|248
|162
|125
|90
|220
|101
|98
|128
|1281
|2294
|Ladies W: 57.5/103
|115
|72
|202
|70
|146
|100
|115
|78
|115
|1013
|109
|248
|162
|125
|90
|220
|101
|98
|128
|1281
|2294
|Handicap
|8
|10
|12
|14
|6
|2
|4
|16
|18
|11
|1
|3
|13
|15
|17
|9
|7
|5
|Par
|3
|3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|28
|3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|29
|57
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Fukuroi, Shizuoka
Resort/Private
Fukuroi, Shizuoka
Resort/Private
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout