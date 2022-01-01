Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Shizuoka

Toyooka Kokusai Country Club - Iwamuro Course

0
About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 35
Length 2904 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Chmp 35 2904 yards
Rgl 35 2691 yards
Scorecard for Iwamoro
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Champion M: 33.6/113 155 140 264 404 409 378 473 368 313 2904 2904
Regular M: 32.1/107 W: 32.6/109 138 129 250 388 391 281 463 358 293 2691 2691
Handicap 7 9 6 2 3 4 8 1 5
Par 3 3 4 4 4 4 5 4 4 35 35

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, UFJ
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Toyooka Kokusai CC - Shishigahana
Toyooka Kokusai Country Club - Shishigahana/Fudo Course
Iwata, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Miki no Sato CC: #6
Miki no Sato Country Club
Mori, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
The Forest CC
The Forest Country Club - Tachibana/Ichinomiya Course
Mori, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
The Forest CC
The Forest Country Club - Tenryu/Tachibana Course
Mori, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
The Forest CC
The Forest Country Club - Ichinomiya/Tenryu Course
Mori, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Katsuragi GC at Yamaha Resort - Yamana
Katsuragi Golf Club at Yamaha Resort - Yamana Course
Fukuroi, Shizuoka
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hamamatsu CC: #13
Hamamatsu Country Club
Hamamatsu, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hamakita Forest GC
Hamakita Forest Golf Club
Hamamatsu, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Katsuragi GC at Yamaha Resort - Ukari
Katsuragi Golf Club at Yamaha Resort - Ukari Course
Fukuroi, Shizuoka
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kakegawa Greenhill CC
Kakegawa Greenhill Country Club
Kakegawa, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shizuoka Yomiuri CC
Shizuoka Yomiuri Country Club
Kakegawa, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shizuoka Country Fukuroi
Shizuoka Country Fukuroi Course
Fukuroi, Shizuoka
0.0
0
Write Review
