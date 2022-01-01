Toyooka Kokusai Country Club - Iwamuro Course
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 35
Length 2904 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Chmp
|35
|2904 yards
|Rgl
|35
|2691 yards
Scorecard for Iwamoro
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Champion M: 33.6/113
|155
|140
|264
|404
|409
|378
|473
|368
|313
|2904
|2904
|Regular M: 32.1/107 W: 32.6/109
|138
|129
|250
|388
|391
|281
|463
|358
|293
|2691
|2691
|Handicap
|7
|9
|6
|2
|3
|4
|8
|1
|5
|Par
|3
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|35
|35
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, UFJ
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout