Tsugaru Country Club - Dake Course
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 36
Length 2731 yards
Slope 111
Rating 33.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|36
|2731 yards
|33.1
|111
Scorecard for Dake
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Men M: 33.1/111
|95
|508
|149
|385
|314
|274
|256
|251
|499
|2731
|2731
|Ladies W: 34.0/113
|95
|508
|149
|385
|314
|274
|256
|251
|499
|2731
|2731
|Handicap
|5
|1
|6
|2
|3
|7
|8
|4
|9
|Par
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|36
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Golf Season April - November
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout