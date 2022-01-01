Tsugaru Country Club - Dake Course in Hirosaki, Aomori, Japan | GolfPass
Tsugaru Country Club - Dake Course

About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 36
Length 2731 yards
Slope 111
Rating 33.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 36 2731 yards 33.1 111
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Dake
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Men M: 33.1/111 95 508 149 385 314 274 256 251 499 2731 2731
Ladies W: 34.0/113 95 508 149 385 314 274 256 251 499 2731 2731
Handicap 5 1 6 2 3 7 8 4 9
Par 3 5 3 4 4 4 4 4 5 36 36

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Golf Season April - November

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Tsugaru GC
Tsugaru Golf Club - Hyakuzawa Course
Hirosaki, Aomori
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aomori Spring GC
Aomori Spring Golf Course
Ajigasawa, Aomori
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Aomori Royal GC
Aomori Royal Golf Club
Owani, Aomori
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
