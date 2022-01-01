Tsugaru Golf Club - Hyakuzawa Course in Hirosaki, Aomori, Japan | GolfPass
Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Aomori

Tsugaru Golf Club - Hyakuzawa Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7003 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 7003 yards 74.9 131
RT 72 6499 yards 70.7 121
FT 72 5962 yards 69.2 117
LT 72 5197 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hyakuzawa
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 550 394 379 442 570 202 389 165 366 3457 553 170 429 363 414 229 403 603 382 3546 7003
Regular M: 70.7/121 528 380 348 433 509 184 366 150 352 3250 523 155 409 341 349 201 340 561 370 3249 6499
Front M: 69.2/117 435 353 348 382 435 141 366 150 352 2962 431 155 388 341 349 173 323 470 370 3000 5962
Ladies W: 67.1/113 435 317 307 332 435 141 254 113 273 2607 410 126 339 284 273 155 323 430 250 2590 5197
Handicap 3 15 9 7 1 13 11 17 5 10 16 4 14 2 8 18 6 12
Par 5 4 4 4 5 3 4 3 4 36 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1984
Golf Season April - November

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, DC, BC, UFJ, VISA, AMEX, Diners, CF

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Tsugaru CC
Tsugaru Country Club - Dake Course
Hirosaki, Aomori
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aomori Spring GC
Aomori Spring Golf Course
Ajigasawa, Aomori
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Aomori Royal GC
Aomori Royal Golf Club
Owani, Aomori
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tsugaru Kogen GC: Practice area
Tsugaru Kogen Golf Course
Hirakawa, Aomori
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me