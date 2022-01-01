Tsugaru Golf Club - Hyakuzawa Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7003 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|7003 yards
|74.9
|131
|RT
|72
|6499 yards
|70.7
|121
|FT
|72
|5962 yards
|69.2
|117
|LT
|72
|5197 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Hyakuzawa
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|550
|394
|379
|442
|570
|202
|389
|165
|366
|3457
|553
|170
|429
|363
|414
|229
|403
|603
|382
|3546
|7003
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|528
|380
|348
|433
|509
|184
|366
|150
|352
|3250
|523
|155
|409
|341
|349
|201
|340
|561
|370
|3249
|6499
|Front M: 69.2/117
|435
|353
|348
|382
|435
|141
|366
|150
|352
|2962
|431
|155
|388
|341
|349
|173
|323
|470
|370
|3000
|5962
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|435
|317
|307
|332
|435
|141
|254
|113
|273
|2607
|410
|126
|339
|284
|273
|155
|323
|430
|250
|2590
|5197
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|7
|1
|13
|11
|17
|5
|10
|16
|4
|14
|2
|8
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1984
Golf Season April - November
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, DC, BC, UFJ, VISA, AMEX, Diners, CF
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout