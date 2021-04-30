Aomori Spring Golf Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7104 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.6
Formerly known as Naqua Shirakami Golf Course.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7104 yards
|73.6
Course Details
Year Built 1994
Golf Season April - November
Architect Arnold Palmer (1994) Ed Seay (1994) Harrison Minchew Golf Course Architecture (1994)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout