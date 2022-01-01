RainDance National Resort & Golf
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 8463 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|8463 yards
Course Details
Year Built 2022
Golf Season Year round
Architect Harrison Minchew Golf Course Architecture (2022)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Windsor, Colorado
Semi-Private
4.0793714286
19
Greeley, Colorado
Public/Municipal
4.2786176471
52
Greeley, Colorado
Public/Municipal
4.4802588235
53
Golf Packages
FROM $247 (USD)
DENVER, CO | Enjoy 2 nights’ accommodations at TownePlace Suites by Marriott and 2 rounds of golf at The Ridge at Castle Pines North.
FROM $307 (USD)
DENVER, CO | Enjoy 1 night's accommodation at Sheraton Steamboat Resort Villas and 2 rounds of golf at Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club.
Course Layout