RainDance National Resort & Golf

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 8463 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 8463 yards

Course Details

Year Built 2022
Golf Season Year round
Architect Harrison Minchew Golf Course Architecture (2022)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

