Chongqing Poly Golf Club - Phoenix Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7400 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Also known as Chongqing Poly Golf Club - South Course.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7400 yards
Scorecard for Phoenix
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 74.9/131
|367
|451
|457
|467
|652
|209
|558
|168
|334
|3663
|487
|215
|585
|370
|417
|501
|359
|180
|542
|3656
|7319
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|339
|432
|434
|435
|627
|191
|536
|150
|307
|3451
|463
|197
|530
|350
|386
|481
|338
|160
|516
|3421
|6872
|White M: 69.2/117
|285
|375
|373
|409
|562
|144
|467
|124
|285
|3024
|377
|173
|482
|334
|319
|379
|275
|133
|468
|2940
|5964
|Red W: 67.1/113
|256
|350
|336
|382
|540
|128
|432
|114
|253
|2791
|352
|137
|409
|304
|289
|366
|251
|111
|445
|2664
|5455
|Handicap
|18
|6
|10
|2
|14
|8
|12
|16
|4
|9
|13
|5
|11
|15
|1
|7
|17
|3
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2008
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout