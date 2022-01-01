Home / Courses / Asia / China / Chongqing Municipality

Chongqing Poly Golf Club - Phoenix Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7400 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A

Also known as Chongqing Poly Golf Club - South Course.

Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7400 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Phoenix
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 74.9/131 367 451 457 467 652 209 558 168 334 3663 487 215 585 370 417 501 359 180 542 3656 7319
Blue M: 73.1/123 339 432 434 435 627 191 536 150 307 3451 463 197 530 350 386 481 338 160 516 3421 6872
White M: 69.2/117 285 375 373 409 562 144 467 124 285 3024 377 173 482 334 319 379 275 133 468 2940 5964
Red W: 67.1/113 256 350 336 382 540 128 432 114 253 2791 352 137 409 304 289 366 251 111 445 2664 5455
Handicap 18 6 10 2 14 8 12 16 4 9 13 5 11 15 1 7 17 3
Par 4 4 4 4 5 3 5 3 4 36 4 3 5 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2008

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

