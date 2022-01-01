Home / Courses / Asia / China / Chongqing Municipality

Sino-Ocean Chongqing International Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7092 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7092 yards 74.9 131
Gold 72 6730 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6214 yards 70.7 121
White 72 5637 yards 69.2 117
White (W) 72 5637 yards 70.2 119
Red (W) 72 5096 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard for ChongQing Sino-Ocean Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 442 389 584 460 187 406 345 168 475 3456 206 435 544 445 434 455 197 367 553 3636 7092
Gold M: 73.1/123 417 389 584 437 187 383 345 142 457 3341 184 413 507 417 404 427 177 332 528 3389 6730
Blue M: 70.7/121 389 365 554 413 172 363 314 116 437 3123 157 365 463 389 374 394 153 296 500 3091 6214
White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 359 322 505 392 145 327 283 94 405 2832 137 324 433 351 340 362 129 267 462 2805 5637
Red W: 67.1/113 323 297 470 313 118 311 246 74 387 2539 118 304 405 325 305 331 114 231 424 2557 5096
Handicap 5 11 9 1 15 7 13 17 3 16 4 12 2 8 6 18 14 10
Par 4 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 36 3 4 5 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1998

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Nearby Courses
Chongqing Poly Golf Club - Phoenix Course
New North Zone, Chongqing
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Chongqing Poly Golf Club - Eagle Course
New North Zone, Chongqing
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
