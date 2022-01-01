Sino-Ocean Chongqing International Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7092 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7092 yards
|74.9
|131
|Gold
|72
|6730 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6214 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|5637 yards
|69.2
|117
|White (W)
|72
|5637 yards
|70.2
|119
|Red (W)
|72
|5096 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for ChongQing Sino-Ocean Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|442
|389
|584
|460
|187
|406
|345
|168
|475
|3456
|206
|435
|544
|445
|434
|455
|197
|367
|553
|3636
|7092
|Gold M: 73.1/123
|417
|389
|584
|437
|187
|383
|345
|142
|457
|3341
|184
|413
|507
|417
|404
|427
|177
|332
|528
|3389
|6730
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|389
|365
|554
|413
|172
|363
|314
|116
|437
|3123
|157
|365
|463
|389
|374
|394
|153
|296
|500
|3091
|6214
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|359
|322
|505
|392
|145
|327
|283
|94
|405
|2832
|137
|324
|433
|351
|340
|362
|129
|267
|462
|2805
|5637
|Red W: 67.1/113
|323
|297
|470
|313
|118
|311
|246
|74
|387
|2539
|118
|304
|405
|325
|305
|331
|114
|231
|424
|2557
|5096
|Handicap
|5
|11
|9
|1
|15
|7
|13
|17
|3
|16
|4
|12
|2
|8
|6
|18
|14
|10
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1998
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
