CITIC Shantou Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Private/Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7213 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold 72 7213 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 6659 yards 73.1 123
White 72 5985 yards 69.2 117
Red (W) 72 5365 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for CITIC Shantou Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 74.9/131 361 378 570 425 159 580 451 201 396 3521 450 211 550 401 191 464 568 436 421 3692 7213
Blue M: 73.1/123 318 361 532 397 145 549 420 169 368 3259 410 186 499 366 164 436 553 390 396 3400 6659
White M: 69.2/117 272 342 483 362 120 499 391 141 323 2933 356 172 467 322 137 393 502 347 356 3052 5985
Red W: 67.1/113 250 301 455 316 100 456 361 117 294 2650 317 145 431 290 109 356 451 301 315 2715 5365
Handicap 11 7 15 13 17 5 1 3 9 10 12 14 18 16 2 8 4 6
Par 4 4 5 4 3 5 4 3 4 36 4 3 5 4 3 4 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1999

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Snacks, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Meeting Facilities, Locker Rooms

Reviews

