CITIC Shantou Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private/Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7213 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|72
|7213 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6659 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|5985 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|5365 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for CITIC Shantou Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 74.9/131
|361
|378
|570
|425
|159
|580
|451
|201
|396
|3521
|450
|211
|550
|401
|191
|464
|568
|436
|421
|3692
|7213
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|318
|361
|532
|397
|145
|549
|420
|169
|368
|3259
|410
|186
|499
|366
|164
|436
|553
|390
|396
|3400
|6659
|White M: 69.2/117
|272
|342
|483
|362
|120
|499
|391
|141
|323
|2933
|356
|172
|467
|322
|137
|393
|502
|347
|356
|3052
|5985
|Red W: 67.1/113
|250
|301
|455
|316
|100
|456
|361
|117
|294
|2650
|317
|145
|431
|290
|109
|356
|451
|301
|315
|2715
|5365
|Handicap
|11
|7
|15
|13
|17
|5
|1
|3
|9
|10
|12
|14
|18
|16
|2
|8
|4
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1999
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageSnacks, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Meeting Facilities, Locker Rooms
Course Layout