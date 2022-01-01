Home / Courses / Asia / China / Guangdong Province

Golden Bay Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort/Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7155 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7155 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Golden Bay Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 388 430 185 406 423 554 218 416 588 3608 388 430 185 406 423 554 218 416 588 3608 7216
Blue M: 71.2/119 361 399 161 365 394 528 185 380 556 3329 361 399 161 365 394 528 185 380 556 3329 6658
White M: 69.3/117 W: 72.5/121 326 363 147 332 361 486 178 337 512 3042 326 363 147 332 361 486 178 337 512 3042 6084
Red W: 70.6/118 293 335 116 294 334 454 131 297 467 2721 293 335 116 294 334 454 131 297 467 2721 5442
Handicap 13 11 9 5 7 3 17 15 1 14 12 10 6 8 4 18 16 2
Par 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 5 36 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1998

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

