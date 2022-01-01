Golden Bay Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Resort/Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7155 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7155 yards
Scorecard for Golden Bay Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|388
|430
|185
|406
|423
|554
|218
|416
|588
|3608
|7216
|Blue M: 71.2/119
|361
|399
|161
|365
|394
|528
|185
|380
|556
|3329
|6658
|White M: 69.3/117 W: 72.5/121
|326
|363
|147
|332
|361
|486
|178
|337
|512
|3042
|6084
|Red W: 70.6/118
|293
|335
|116
|294
|334
|454
|131
|297
|467
|2721
|5442
|Handicap
|13
|11
|9
|5
|7
|3
|17
|15
|1
|14
|12
|10
|6
|8
|4
|18
|16
|2
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1998
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout