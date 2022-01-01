Home / Courses / Asia / China / Yunnan Province

Dali Stone Mountain Golf Club - Lake Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7471 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold 72 7471 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 6642 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6057 yards 70.7 121
White (W) 72 6057 yards 71.7 123
Red (W) 72 5332 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Lake Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 74.9/131 339 196 535 498 621 251 493 373 327 3633 628 396 208 669 519 472 415 189 342 3838 7471
Blue M: 73.1/123 318 165 504 435 585 218 432 310 273 3240 587 345 161 602 485 392 378 152 300 3402 6642
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 287 146 471 391 485 180 405 271 273 2909 529 330 146 558 395 360 378 152 300 3148 6057
Red W: 67.1/113 260 111 438 358 428 132 340 246 228 2541 476 296 107 520 355 321 340 118 258 2791 5332
Handicap 11 13 5 3 9 17 1 15 7 14 10 18 12 4 2 6 16 8
Par 4 3 5 4 5 3 4 4 4 36 5 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2005
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, Wechat

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Dali Stone Mountain Golf Club - Mountain Course
Dali, Yunnan
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me