Dali Stone Mountain Golf Club - Lake Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7471 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|72
|7471 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6642 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6057 yards
|70.7
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6057 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5332 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Lake Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 74.9/131
|339
|196
|535
|498
|621
|251
|493
|373
|327
|3633
|628
|396
|208
|669
|519
|472
|415
|189
|342
|3838
|7471
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|318
|165
|504
|435
|585
|218
|432
|310
|273
|3240
|587
|345
|161
|602
|485
|392
|378
|152
|300
|3402
|6642
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|287
|146
|471
|391
|485
|180
|405
|271
|273
|2909
|529
|330
|146
|558
|395
|360
|378
|152
|300
|3148
|6057
|Red W: 67.1/113
|260
|111
|438
|358
|428
|132
|340
|246
|228
|2541
|476
|296
|107
|520
|355
|321
|340
|118
|258
|2791
|5332
|Handicap
|11
|13
|5
|3
|9
|17
|1
|15
|7
|14
|10
|18
|12
|4
|2
|6
|16
|8
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2005
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, Wechat
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout