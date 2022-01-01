Home / Courses / Asia / China / Yunnan Province

Dali Stone Mountain Golf Club - Mountain Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6957 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold 72 6957 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6327 yards 70.7 121
White 72 5719 yards 69.2 117
White (W) 72 5719 yards 70.2 119
Red (W) 72 5195 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Mountain Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 73.1/123 619 440 344 221 382 332 156 401 420 3315 621 332 192 633 439 419 359 149 498 3642 6957
Blue M: 70.7/121 527 390 314 205 364 316 129 377 392 3014 556 304 154 568 410 393 359 149 420 3313 6327
White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 487 335 250 152 341 291 129 345 354 2684 516 276 107 568 372 372 359 108 357 3035 5719
Red W: 67.1/113 445 312 239 152 320 262 107 321 315 2473 489 248 77 511 314 353 301 108 321 2722 5195
Handicap 3 7 13 17 9 5 15 11 1 10 8 18 4 12 16 6 14 2
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 5 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1995
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, Wechat

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Dali Stone Mountain Golf Club - Lake Course
Dali, Yunnan
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me