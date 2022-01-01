Dali Stone Mountain Golf Club - Mountain Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6957 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|72
|6957 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6327 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|5719 yards
|69.2
|117
|White (W)
|72
|5719 yards
|70.2
|119
|Red (W)
|72
|5195 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Mountain Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 73.1/123
|619
|440
|344
|221
|382
|332
|156
|401
|420
|3315
|621
|332
|192
|633
|439
|419
|359
|149
|498
|3642
|6957
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|527
|390
|314
|205
|364
|316
|129
|377
|392
|3014
|556
|304
|154
|568
|410
|393
|359
|149
|420
|3313
|6327
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|487
|335
|250
|152
|341
|291
|129
|345
|354
|2684
|516
|276
|107
|568
|372
|372
|359
|108
|357
|3035
|5719
|Red W: 67.1/113
|445
|312
|239
|152
|320
|262
|107
|321
|315
|2473
|489
|248
|77
|511
|314
|353
|301
|108
|321
|2722
|5195
|Handicap
|3
|7
|13
|17
|9
|5
|15
|11
|1
|10
|8
|18
|4
|12
|16
|6
|14
|2
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, Wechat
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
