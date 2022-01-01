Firestone Golf Club - A/B Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for A - B
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 74.9/131
|375
|373
|213
|408
|622
|198
|396
|418
|578
|3581
|397
|363
|376
|362
|160
|540
|433
|242
|602
|3475
|7056
|Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|338
|352
|186
|368
|586
|179
|368
|389
|554
|3320
|367
|341
|341
|343
|133
|518
|405
|218
|562
|3228
|6548
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|300
|327
|160
|342
|550
|158
|328
|366
|528
|3059
|340
|322
|307
|279
|112
|478
|348
|130
|512
|2828
|5887
|Red W: 67.1/113
|258
|253
|132
|323
|522
|134
|301
|345
|501
|2769
|309
|302
|288
|252
|101
|449
|312
|108
|398
|2519
|5288
|Handicap
|9
|5
|7
|11
|13
|3
|15
|1
|17
|10
|12
|6
|2
|14
|16
|8
|4
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2005
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Unionpay
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Spa, Sauna
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout