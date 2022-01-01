Firestone Golf Club - C/A Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for C - A
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 74.9/131
|402
|338
|358
|226
|569
|185
|379
|412
|633
|3502
|375
|373
|213
|408
|622
|198
|396
|418
|578
|3581
|7083
|Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|390
|322
|328
|198
|542
|165
|355
|383
|608
|3291
|338
|352
|186
|368
|586
|179
|368
|389
|554
|3320
|6611
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|348
|288
|293
|159
|502
|118
|323
|338
|566
|2935
|300
|327
|160
|342
|550
|158
|328
|366
|528
|3059
|5994
|Red W: 67.1/113
|256
|266
|270
|141
|376
|103
|306
|318
|546
|2582
|258
|253
|132
|323
|522
|134
|301
|345
|501
|2769
|5351
|Handicap
|1
|11
|7
|5
|3
|9
|13
|15
|17
|10
|12
|14
|2
|6
|16
|4
|18
|8
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2005
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Unionpay
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Spa, Sauna
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout