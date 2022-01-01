Firestone Golf Club - B/C Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for B - C
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 73.1/123
|397
|363
|376
|362
|160
|540
|433
|242
|602
|3475
|402
|338
|358
|226
|569
|185
|379
|412
|633
|3502
|6977
|Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 74.1/125
|367
|341
|341
|343
|133
|518
|405
|218
|562
|3228
|390
|322
|328
|198
|542
|165
|355
|383
|608
|3291
|6519
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|340
|322
|307
|279
|112
|478
|348
|130
|512
|2828
|348
|288
|293
|159
|502
|118
|323
|338
|566
|2935
|5763
|Red W: 67.1/113
|309
|302
|288
|252
|101
|449
|312
|108
|398
|2519
|256
|266
|270
|141
|376
|103
|306
|318
|546
|2582
|5101
|Handicap
|7
|3
|11
|13
|9
|1
|15
|17
|5
|10
|8
|12
|14
|16
|18
|4
|2
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2005
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Unionpay
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Spa, Sauna
Available ActivitiesSwimming
