Firestone Golf Club - B/C Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for B - C
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 73.1/123 397 363 376 362 160 540 433 242 602 3475 402 338 358 226 569 185 379 412 633 3502 6977
Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 74.1/125 367 341 341 343 133 518 405 218 562 3228 390 322 328 198 542 165 355 383 608 3291 6519
White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 340 322 307 279 112 478 348 130 512 2828 348 288 293 159 502 118 323 338 566 2935 5763
Red W: 67.1/113 309 302 288 252 101 449 312 108 398 2519 256 266 270 141 376 103 306 318 546 2582 5101
Handicap 7 3 11 13 9 1 15 17 5 10 8 12 14 16 18 4 2 6
Par 4 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 5 36 4 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2005
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Unionpay
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Spa, Sauna

Available Activities

Swimming

