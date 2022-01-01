Guilin Landscape Golf Resort - First Nine/Second Nine Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7235 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7235 yards
Scorecard for First Nine / Second Nine
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|522
|389
|150
|576
|477
|334
|188
|370
|363
|3369
|325
|510
|161
|496
|433
|346
|354
|156
|305
|3086
|6455
|White M: 70.0/120 W: 71.7/123
|475
|378
|140
|571
|429
|320
|165
|360
|360
|3198
|307
|493
|144
|473
|399
|328
|336
|139
|294
|2913
|6111
|Red W: 67.1/113
|429
|286
|130
|527
|400
|265
|136
|350
|306
|2829
|268
|458
|125
|458
|348
|296
|297
|129
|224
|2603
|5432
|Handicap
|15
|11
|5
|7
|1
|17
|9
|3
|13
|16
|12
|6
|8
|2
|18
|10
|4
|14
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Dana Fry (2012)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay
Metal Spikes Allowed Seaside Paspalum 2000 Grass
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Internet Access
Available SportsTennis
Reviews
Course Layout