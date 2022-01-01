Home / Courses

Guilin Landscape Golf Resort - First Nine/Second Nine Course

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7235 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7235 yards
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 522 389 150 576 477 334 188 370 363 3369 325 510 161 496 433 346 354 156 305 3086 6455
White M: 70.0/120 W: 71.7/123 475 378 140 571 429 320 165 360 360 3198 307 493 144 473 399 328 336 139 294 2913 6111
Red W: 67.1/113 429 286 130 527 400 265 136 350 306 2829 268 458 125 458 348 296 297 129 224 2603 5432
Handicap 15 11 5 7 1 17 9 3 13 16 12 6 8 2 18 10 4 14
Par 5 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 4 36 4 5 3 5 4 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1996
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Dana Fry (2012)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay
Metal Spikes Allowed Seaside Paspalum 2000 Grass

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Internet Access

Available Sports

Tennis

Reviews

